Ad
euobserver
A far-right demonstration in Hungary (Photo: Ákos Stiller/HVG)

Far-right party gains in Hungary

by György Folk,

With just over a month before general elections in Hungary, popular interest in taking part in the vote is on the rise. The far-right Jobbik party seems to be profiting the most, according to the latest Median poll, although the conservative opposition party, Fidesz, remains favorite to form the next government after eight years of Socialist rule.

Fresh results of a Median poll commissioned by the HVG weekly show that, some 40 days before the April ballot, the intention to vote has cli...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
A far-right demonstration in Hungary (Photo: Ákos Stiller/HVG)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections