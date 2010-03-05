Far-right party gains in Hungary

With just over a month before general elections in Hungary, popular interest in taking part in the vote is on the rise. The far-right Jobbik party seems to be profiting the most, according to the latest Median poll, although the conservative opposition party, Fidesz, remains favorite to form the next government after eight years of Socialist rule.

