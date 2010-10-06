US terror alert 'nothing new,' EU commissioner says

The US terrorism alert on Europe is not based on any new security developments and should not lead to changes in the way EU governments handle the terrorist threat, justice and fundamental rights commissioner Viviane Reding has said.

"On the terror alert in the US, some European ministers have given the answer already - they have said there is nothing new and that threats have been on the table for several years," Ms Reding said at a roundtable discussion organised in Brussels on Tuesda...