Ad
euobserver
Hungarian parliament is dominated by the governing party (Photo: EUobserver)

Hungary's democracy under scrutiny

by György Folk,

Hungary's centre-right government is in an exceptional position. The ruling party, Fidesz, holds more than two thirds of seats in parliament. This has untied the government's hands, giving it substantial freedom to streamline legislation.

This in turn has prompted concern that such a large majority could put democracy at risk and undermine the representation of other political views.

The ruling Fidesz-KDNP formation has 263 out of 386 members in the Hungarian parliament elected...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Hungarian parliament is dominated by the governing party (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections