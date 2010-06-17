Hungary's democracy under scrutiny

Hungary's centre-right government is in an exceptional position. The ruling party, Fidesz, holds more than two thirds of seats in parliament. This has untied the government's hands, giving it substantial freedom to streamline legislation.

This in turn has prompted concern that such a large majority could put democracy at risk and undermine the representation of other political views.

The ruling Fidesz-KDNP formation has 263 out of 386 members in the Hungarian parliament elected...