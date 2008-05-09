Ad
A picture can truly tell a thousand words. (Photo: Marta Arribas, Madrid, Spain)

Spanish winner of photo competition

by Teresa Küchler,

The photography competition for young Europeans "Europe@Home: Europe starts in our communities" depicts European Integration through the eyes of young people in the union aged 15 to 28.

The jury, in which EUobserver was a member, chose from amongst some 200 contributions from 22 member states, and in the end decided to honour 28-year-old Marta Arribas from Madrid, Spain, with the first prize, for her artistic snapshot of European mobility and travel.

Isidoro Gottardo, president...

