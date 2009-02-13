Ad
A European Parliament corridor - the thief is thought to have made his escape over Place du Luxembourg (Photo: EUobserver)

European Parliament robber got €50,000

by Philippa Runner, Brussels,

The bank heist at the European Parliament in Brussels on Thursday scooped €50,000, with police still looking for the robber on Friday.

"The bank services have said it was about €50,000," a parliament official told EUobserver. "The police haven't caught him. Our security services are looking at all the camera images and are in contact with the police."

Eyewitness accounts indicate that a man disguised as a woman attacked the ING bank on the ground floor of the Paul Henri Spaak buil...

