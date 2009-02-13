European Parliament robber got €50,000

The bank heist at the European Parliament in Brussels on Thursday scooped €50,000, with police still looking for the robber on Friday.
"The bank services have said it was about €50,000," a parliament official told EUobserver. "The police haven't caught him. Our security services are looking at all the camera images and are in contact with the police."
Eyewitness accounts indicate that a man disguised as a woman attacked the ING bank on the ground floor of the Paul Henri Spaak buil...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
