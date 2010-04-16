Ash cloud threatens Polish funeral attendance, EU meetings

The funeral of late Polish president Lech Kaczynski and his wife is to go ahead on Sunday (18 April) despite potential problems over VIP attendance due to the volcanic ash cloud.

"That is the will of the family of the presidential pair," a spokesman for the late president's chancellery said on Friday.

The state funeral in Krakow in southern Poland comes after Mr Kaczynski perished in a plane crash in Russia last weekend, with up to 1 million Poles expected to gather for the solemn...