Macedonia begins rally season with little promise of real change

Macedonia's opposition parties are trumpeting the idea that November will see the beginning of the end of the country's government.

Bombastic scenarios, some of them violent and involving foreign intervention, are being bandied about, which may lead to the downfall of the Christian Democrat VMRO-DPME party that has been in power since 2006.

Aside from this fiercely rebellious spirit, however, activists have few ideas to offer on how Macedonia is to overcome its political and eco...