"Authorities have yet to understand that media are not their private property," says the OSCE (Photo: DRB62)

Media freedom threatened in most European countries, says OSCE

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Media freedom is threatened in most European countries, warns the Organisation for Co-operation and Security in Europe, highlighting incidences in several of its member states including EU countries France, Italy and Greece.

In a report published Thursday (29 July), the 56-member OSCE, a loose gathering of states monitoring regional security, says that "freedom of the media concerns arise in most OSCE participating States. They only manifest themselves differently."\n \nThe report, publ...

