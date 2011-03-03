Dutch soldiers held as EU puts out full list of Libya sanctions

The EU has published the full list of 26 Libyan regime members on its sanctions list. But as the international crackdown begins, Libyan authorities have arrested three Dutch soldiers involved in the evacuation effort.

The EU list comes on top of a UN travel ban and asset freeze imposed last weekend on Moammar Gaddafi and 15 associates.

The extra 10 names on the EU register include Gaddafi's 58-year-old wife, former hospital nurse Safia Farkash Al-Barassi, named for her "closeness ...