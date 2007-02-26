Ad
euobserver
"Without the media we cannot convey Europe to the public," the EU parliament's chief said (Photo: CE)

EU wants to dress up 2009 elections on TV

by Helena Spongenberg, Brussels,

The European Parliament and public service broadcasters from across the bloc are already preparing for coverage of the 2009 European elections, in an attempt to increase citizens' interest through a real televised election night.

European public broadcasters meeting at a two-day conference in Brussels last week decided to "better prepare" the coverage of the European parliamentary elections in June 2009.

The national broadcasters said the June 2004 elections lacked an EU touch an...

Tags

