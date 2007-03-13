EU's blueprint for Kosovo takeover revealed

The European Union is reportedly well-advanced in planning to replace the UN authority in Kosovo, despite the on-going deadlock over the disputed province's political future, a confidential EU report reveals.

The document, made available to the Associated Press on Monday (12 March), lays out a transition from UNMIK, the 3,000-strong UN administration that has been running Kosovo since 1999, to its EU-led successor.

The bloc envisages a 72-member EU delegation supported by 200 ...