euobserver
Kosovo - the EU has a blueprint for taking over once a UN settlement is in place (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU's blueprint for Kosovo takeover revealed

by Renata Goldirova, STRASBOURG,

The European Union is reportedly well-advanced in planning to replace the UN authority in Kosovo, despite the on-going deadlock over the disputed province's political future, a confidential EU report reveals.

The document, made available to the Associated Press on Monday (12 March), lays out a transition from UNMIK, the 3,000-strong UN administration that has been running Kosovo since 1999, to its EU-led successor.

The bloc envisages a 72-member EU delegation supported by 200 ...

MEPs divided over controversial Kosovo report
