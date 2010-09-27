Ad
Many EU citizens remain opposed to GMO products, also known as 'Frankenfoods' (Photo: European Commission)

Little agreement on commission GMO proposal

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

European Union member states have concluded their first debate on a recent European Commission proposal to allow differentiated GMO cultivation, with most capitals raising serious objections.

Belgian minister for agriculture Sabine Laruelle, whose country currently holds the EU's rotating presidency, acknowledged the considerable opposition after she met with EU counterparts in Brussels on Monday (27 September).

"I don't think we can expect a compromise over the next couple of mo...

