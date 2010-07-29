Norway tops up funding scheme for south-eastern EU states

Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein on Wednesday (28 July) agreed to donate €1.79 billion to the EU's poorer southern and eastern members in the coming five years for green projects, labour rights, research and human resources, a top-up of 22 percent compared to the previous period.

The funding scheme is part of the "European Economic Area" agreement which ties the three countries to the EU, allowing them to participate in the internal market without actual membership of the bloc.

N...