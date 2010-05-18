Ad
euobserver
In order to disarm their right-wing rivals, the conservative Fidesz put the subject on the new parliament's agenda (Photo: EUobserver)

Slovakia incensed at Hungarian double citizenship plan

by György Folk,

Hungary's conservative Fidesz party, run-away winners in last month's parliamentary elections with a two thirds majority, has proposed making double citizenship available to inhabitants of territories formerly belonging to Hungary.

The proposal prompted a vehement reaction from the government of neighbouring Slovakia, which threatened to strip Slovak citizenship from those who applied for a Hungarian passport.

The Fidesz government treats the issue as a priority mainly for symbo...

