EU budget agreed after MEPs settle for €3.8bn spending hike

The 2013 EU budget has been agreed after MEPs signed off on a deal worth €132.8 billion in Strasbourg on Wednesday (12 December).
The agreement breaks months of deadlock between MEPs, the commission and national governments.
It increases EU spending next year by just €3.8 billion, over €5 billion less than the sums demanded by MEPs and the EU executive.
It also includes a controversial deal providing just €6.1 billion of emergency funding to the European Commission to cover...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
