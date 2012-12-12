EU budget agreed after MEPs settle for €3.8bn spending hike

The 2013 EU budget has been agreed after MEPs signed off on a deal worth €132.8 billion in Strasbourg on Wednesday (12 December).

The agreement breaks months of deadlock between MEPs, the commission and national governments.

It increases EU spending next year by just €3.8 billion, over €5 billion less than the sums demanded by MEPs and the EU executive.

It also includes a controversial deal providing just €6.1 billion of emergency funding to the European Commission to cover...