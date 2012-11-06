Press freedom under attack inside EU, advocates say

Media advocates are calling on EU lawmakers to speak out against the roll-back of press freedoms in some EU member states.

"There is not a single member state that has not taken a step back on press freedom," said Olivier Basille, secretary general of the Paris-based Reporters Without Borders (RSF) at a hearing in the European Parliament on Tuesday (6 November).

Basille, along with a panel of media experts and advocates, laid out troubling trends in European media, with journalist...