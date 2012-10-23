EU anti-sexism law kicked into November

Disagreement among top officials and legal worries have come close to killing a high-profile EU gender quota law.
The latest version of the bill - drafted by justice commissioner Vivianne Reding - is to force publicly-listed EU firms to have at least 40 percent of women in non-executive posts on their boards by 2020.
It is also more "subsidiarity-friendly" than earlier drafts - it gives more leeway for national authorities on implementation.
But when Reding presented her pap...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
