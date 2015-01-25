EU sceptical on Russia's plan to build Turkey pipeline

The EU has called Russia's bluff on a recent ultimatum by Gazprom, saying it "would not work". The Russian state energy company had urged the EU to start building additional gas infrastructure to Turkey to secure access to Russian gas.

Alexei Miller, CEO of Gazprom, recently told the EU's energy commissioner Maros Sefcovic in Moscow that natural gas currently flowing from Russia to the EU via Ukraine, will in the future only be delivered ...