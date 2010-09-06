Ad
euobserver
The mega-project would require two million tonnes of steel (Photo: Flickr)

EU banks throw their weight behind Nabucco pipeline

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The EU's Nabucco gas pipeline received a boost on Monday as the European Investment Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the World Bank made a first written commitment that may lend the project up to €4 billion, half of its total cost.

"International financing institutions are very conservative in their assessments, so if they indicate they are ready to commit funding, they usually end up doing it," Thomas Barrett from the EIB said during a joint press briefing...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
The mega-project would require two million tonnes of steel (Photo: Flickr)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections