Bulgaria - a dangerous transit route to western Europe

A half-dying man lay by the embankment of the border river Maritsa on Bulgarian territory. Only the fact that he was found by Bulgarian border policemen saved his life. The man was Iranian. He had tried to enter illegally into the country by boat, together with three countrymen on the frosty morning of 24 January this year.

They set off from Turkey with a local trafficker who led them across the Turkish-Greek border. Then they decided to enter into Bulgaria by boat. But one Iranian fel...