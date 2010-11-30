Guantanamo inmates traded for money and Obama handshakes

European governments negotiating with the US on the resettlement of Guantanamo Bay inmates asked for money and meetings with Barack Obama, while others refused to accept Chinese Uighurs for fear of upsetting Beijing, diplomatic cables disclosed by WikiLeaks show.

Following Barack Obama's pledge to close the 'terror camp' at Guantanamo Bay by January 2010, America's diplomats engaged in frantic efforts to convince EU governments to take in some of the 60 former terrorism suspects who wer...