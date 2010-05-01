Macedonia's couch potatoes

Macedonians are in the running for the title of "most inactive" people in Europe. Although there is no in-depth research on public attitudes to sport and recreation, its sedentary habits were recently revealed by a series of polls for the national Office for Sport.
A large majority of Macedonians answered "never" when asked how often they do sports. Among men, 90.9 percent admitted to doing no exercise. Their female compatriots appear even more sports-averse - 93.9 percent of Macedonian...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
