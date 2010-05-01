Macedonia's couch potatoes

Macedonians are in the running for the title of "most inactive" people in Europe. Although there is no in-depth research on public attitudes to sport and recreation, its sedentary habits were recently revealed by a series of polls for the national Office for Sport.

A large majority of Macedonians answered "never" when asked how often they do sports. Among men, 90.9 percent admitted to doing no exercise. Their female compatriots appear even more sports-averse - 93.9 percent of Macedonian...