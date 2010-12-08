Polish government deeply fearful of Russia, US cable shows

Polish foreign minister Radoslaw Sikorski believes that Russia poses a long-term military threat to the West and sees the EU's Eastern Partnership policy as a way of turning Belarus into a "buffer zone," a leaked US cable says.

Sent in December 2008, four months after the Russia-Georgia war, by the US ambassador to Warsaw, Victor Ashe, the cable describes what it calls "the Sikorski doctrine" on foreign policy.

"Foreign minister Sikorski told US officials the GoP [government of P...