Polish government deeply fearful of Russia, US cable shows

Polish foreign minister Radoslaw Sikorski believes that Russia poses a long-term military threat to the West and sees the EU's Eastern Partnership policy as a way of turning Belarus into a "buffer zone," a leaked US cable says.
Sent in December 2008, four months after the Russia-Georgia war, by the US ambassador to Warsaw, Victor Ashe, the cable describes what it calls "the Sikorski doctrine" on foreign policy.
"Foreign minister Sikorski told US officials the GoP [government of P...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
