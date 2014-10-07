Russkiy Mir in the EU?

Welcome to Latgale in south-east Latvia: If there is any EU region which looks like a soft target for Russian-manufactured separatism, this is it.

The street names may be in Latvian, but most people - more than 70 percent in the regional capital Daugavpils - are of Russian origin.

They lived here for generations or they were shipped here by Stalin.

Older residents speak only Russian. Old and young consume only Russian media, read Russian history books, go to see Russian pl...