euobserver
The king has yet to accept the resignation of Belgian PM, Yves Leterme (pictured) (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Belgium catapulted into fresh uncertainty as PM resigns

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

Belgian politics were once again hurled into chaos on Thursday (22 April) after the Flemish Liberal party (Open VLD) - a key member of the ruling coalition - decided to pull out of the five-month-old government. .

Prime Minister Yves Leterme subsequently tendered his resignation to the country's head of state, King Albert II, around 1:30pm. "There was no other choice but for the government to resign," finance minister Didier Reynders told reporters.

Open VLD quit the coalition ...

