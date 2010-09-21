Ad
euobserver
Zoran Jolevski, Macedonian negotiator (r) and UN mediator Matthew Nimetz (Photo: Petr Stojanovski/Utrinski)

Further blow in Macedonia name saga

by Svetlana Jovanovska, Brussels,

Expectations that the current top level gatherings at the UN General Assembly could produce a break-through in the Greek-Macedonian name dispute were disappointed this weekend.

After meeting Macedonian President Gjorge Ivanov in New York late on Sunday (19 September), Matthew Nimetz, the UN mediator for the name issue, failed to come forward with a new proposal for the resolution of the 17-year-long dispute. He simply urged both sides to continue bilateral contacts at the highest level....

