euobserver
Relations between PM Erdogan and the German chancellor are tense (Photo: United Nations)

Merkel says EU-Turkey talks are 'open-ended'

by Honor Mahony,

Chancellor Angela Merkel made a symbolic concession on language concerning Turkey's EU membership prospects during a visit to Ankara on Monday (29 March) but tensions remain between the German leader and her Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Speaking to the press following their talks, Ms Merkel said she now understood that the term "privileged partnership does not have a good connotation in Turkey."

Both Berlin and Paris have peddled the term as an alternative to Turkey's...

