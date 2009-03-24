Ad
euobserver
A change to the rules would have to be approved by the constitutional affairs committee and then the parliament as a whole (Photo: EUobserver)

MEPs attempt to block Le Pen from becoming parliament 'father'

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Leading MEP Martin Schulz has called for the EU assembly's internal rules to be changed to prevent it from the potential embarrassment of having its July inaugural session opened by someone who has minimised the Holocaust.

Mr Schulz, head of the socialist faction in the parliament, on Tuesday (24 March) said: "I am concerned by the fact that a Holocaust denier could preside over the opening session of the European Parliament."

"It is not imperative that the oldest MEP presides ove...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
A change to the rules would have to be approved by the constitutional affairs committee and then the parliament as a whole (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections