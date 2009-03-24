MEPs attempt to block Le Pen from becoming parliament 'father'

Leading MEP Martin Schulz has called for the EU assembly's internal rules to be changed to prevent it from the potential embarrassment of having its July inaugural session opened by someone who has minimised the Holocaust.

Mr Schulz, head of the socialist faction in the parliament, on Tuesday (24 March) said: "I am concerned by the fact that a Holocaust denier could preside over the opening session of the European Parliament."

"It is not imperative that the oldest MEP presides ove...