euobserver
The EU-US summit takes place one month ahead of the Copenhagen climate conference (Photo: eu2009.cz)

Climate tops Brussels' agenda for EU-US summit

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Climate change will feature heavily at an EU-US summit on Tuesday (3 November) as Brussels and Washington each try to find out what the other side is going to bring to the global negotiating table next month.

Top officials from the European Commission and the Swedish EU presidency will meet US president Barack Obama and his team in Washington in a bid to feel out the American position a month ahead of the UN-led climate change conference in Copenhagen aimed at securing a global politica...

