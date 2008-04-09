Ireland in tailspin over EU tax pledge

Ireland has been sent into a political tailspin by France's announcement that it is to push ahead with plans for a harmonised company tax base. Politicians fear it will affect the outcome of the country's referendum on the EU treaty in June.

The Irish government has been consistently using a small list of core arguments to persuade citizens to vote in favour of the treaty on 12 June - among them is that EU tax issues can only be decided by unanimity, a fact that will not change with the...