Ad
euobserver
Dublin - its political elite is grappling with the French statement on tax (Photo: Wikipedia)

Ireland in tailspin over EU tax pledge

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Ireland has been sent into a political tailspin by France's announcement that it is to push ahead with plans for a harmonised company tax base. Politicians fear it will affect the outcome of the country's referendum on the EU treaty in June.

The Irish government has been consistently using a small list of core arguments to persuade citizens to vote in favour of the treaty on 12 June - among them is that EU tax issues can only be decided by unanimity, a fact that will not change with the...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Dublin - its political elite is grappling with the French statement on tax (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections