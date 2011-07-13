Ad
Rehn is willing to 'sacrifice' his summer holiday for the six pack (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Rehn calls for 'responsibilty' over economic rules

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

With the political credibility of the EU in tatters over its handling of the eurozone crisis, monetary affairs commissioner Olli Rehn has appealed to MEPs and governments' "responsibility for Europe" as they continue to haggle over laws designed to prevent such a crisis happening again.

The so-called six pack of legislation will tighten economic governance in the EU but is currently stuck in the legislative pipeline as member states and MEPs battle it out over the automaticity of sancti...

