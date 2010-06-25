Slow biometric passport issuance tests Bulgarians' nerves

A crowd of Bulgarians fighting in front of a police station is likely no cause for alarm. Most probably, it's not a revolution but rather people struggling to obtain their new biometric passports.



A system to print the EU-required identity papers supplied by Germany's electronics giant Siemens is testing the country's nerves. Since its launch on 29 March it has been constantly malfunctioning.



"It takes at least days 20 just to apply and have one's biometric and other personal deta...