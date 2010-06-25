Ad
euobserver
Bulgarian citizen Ivan Saikov loses his temper after having waited for two weeks to apply for a new biometric passport in Sofia (Photo: Plamen Stoimenov, Trud Daily, Sofia)

Slow biometric passport issuance tests Bulgarians' nerves

by Vesselin Zhelev,

A crowd of Bulgarians fighting in front of a police station is likely no cause for alarm. Most probably, it's not a revolution but rather people struggling to obtain their new biometric passports. \n \nA system to print the EU-required identity papers supplied by Germany's electronics giant Siemens is testing the country's nerves. Since its launch on 29 March it has been constantly malfunctioning. \n \n"It takes at least days 20 just to apply and have one's biometric and other personal deta...

Tags

Latest News

euobserver

