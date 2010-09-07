Kosovo mulls trade retaliation against Serbia

The Kosovo authorities are under growing pressure from domestic producers to take steps against imports from neighbouring Serbia because of what local producers consider unfair treatment on the regional market.
Independent Kosovo is one of Europe's poorest countries, where most products on the market are imported. Yet, Serbia still undermines the participation of Kosovo in the regional free trade area CEFTA, and does not allow the import or transit of goods from Kosovo to or through Se...
