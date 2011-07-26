Greek credit downgraded amid concerns about EU debt plan

Just days after leaders made what they termed an "historic" agreement in a bid to draw a line under the eurozone debt crisis, the markets indicated there is still concern about the fundamentals of the deal.

Spain and Italy's funding costs rose on Monday (25 July) to levels higher than when the first details of the deal became apparent during last week's emergency summit of EU leaders in Brussels.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Spain's debt on Monday afternoon was being trad...