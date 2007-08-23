MEPs favour EU-wide sex offenders register

An overwhelming majority of EU lawmakers favour setting up an EU-wide sex offenders register as well as a common EU child abduction policy, a new survey has suggested.

Some 97 percent of surveyed MEPs said the 27-nation bloc should have a single list of sex offenders, while 95 percent wanted the police to deal with serious crimes involving children in exactly the same way across Europe.

Nearly nine out of ten parliamentarians expressed their support for a common EU child abduct...