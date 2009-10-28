Climate activists shut down European business conference

British-style "climate camp" activists shut down the annual conference of the Confederation of European Business in Brussels on Wednesday (28 October) morning, occupying and blockading the European Commission building where industrialists were due to talk about global warming.

The new group, Climate Alarm, accused the EU executive of getting into bed with the businesses sponsoring the conference, which include Shell, Daimler and Arcelor-Mittal, companies it says are some of the worst ca...