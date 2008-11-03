Ad
euobserver
An estimated 250,000 people have been internally displaced in the Congo as a result of the advances of General Nkunda (Photo: United Nations/Marie Frechon)

EU envoys back Congo peace talks

by Leigh Phillips,

The UK and French foreign ministers have backed peace talks amongst regional leaders in Africa aimed at preventing a deterioration of the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the Congo.

"The crisis, even if averted in the short term, will return without a new, vigorous and united political effort," British foreign minister David Miliband and his French counterpart, Bernard Kouchner, said in a joint statement issued on Sunday (2 November) in Tanzania.

The ministers, acting as European Un...

