euobserver
Young Roma protesters in the streets of Skopje (Photo: Dnevnik)

'We are not ethnic garbage,' says Macedonian Roma minister

by Svetlana Jovanovska,

"We are not Gypsies, we are Roma," and "Hitler is back" read the banners held by more than a hundred Macedonian Roma protesting on Monday in front of the European Commission representation and the French embassy in Skopje.

They demanded that the European Union stop the expulsion of Roma from France, and the resignation of French president Nicolas Sarkozy.

Protesters were received by the French Ambassador in Skopje Jean-Claude Schlumberger who defended his country by saying that p...

