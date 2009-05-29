Ad
euobserver
The EU plans to give member states more money to claim back after the crisis is gone. (Photo: Flickr)

EU plans to juggle regional aid rules for cash-strapped member states

Regions & Cities
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The European Commission is next week set to juggle with EU regional aid rules allowing member states to claim full reimbursement for projects during 2009 and 2010, with plans to claim the money back later.

The reimbursement plans for projects aimed at boosting employment and regional development , as well as infrastructure projects, is likely to be capped at €14 billion on a 'first come, first served' basis.

The cap of €14 billion is being pushed by net contributors to the EU b...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Regions & Cities
The EU plans to give member states more money to claim back after the crisis is gone. (Photo: Flickr)

Tags

Regions & Cities
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections