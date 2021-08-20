Italy: One person dies, one baby born at illegal six-day rave

A massive unauthorised rave near Rome that began on Friday (13 August) night was finally broken up by Italy's police force yesterday. The illegal event, which was in its sixth day, attracted thousands of young people from across Europe.

Despite resulting in at least one death and several hospitalisations due to alcohol consumption, authorities had been struggling to bring the event to a halt.

On the shores of Lake Mezzano in Viterbo, north of Italy's capital Rome, there was a va...