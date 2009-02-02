Anti-Lisbon treaty party to get EU funds

The new eurosceptic party Libertas is set to be signed off as a pan-European party later today (2 February) entitling it to EU funds, with the group's Polish political campaign starting over the weekend.
Libertas' application to become a European party will be formally recognised in Strasbourg on Monday, according to a report in the Irish Examiner.
The move will entitle the party to EU money. European parties may receive funding so long as they intend to run in the European Parlia...
