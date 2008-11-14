Energy plan aims to wean Europe off Russia

A day before the European Union heads into partnership talks with Russia, its major energy supplier to the east, Brussels has unveiled an strategy outlining how it hopes to wean the 27-country bloc from the fickle oil and gas dealer.

"We will not stand idly by while we sleep walk into Europe's energy dependence crisis," European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said as he presented a detailed, multi-faceted scheme every bit as ambitious as the EU's very much related climate and ...