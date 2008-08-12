European Parliament ceiling collapses

Although languishing in the middle of summer holidays, there was some activity in the European Parliament in Strasbourg last week when part of the ceiling of the main plenary room collapsed.

Last Thursday (7 August), the ceiling of the main hemicycle where up to 785 euro-deputies from the 27 member states assemble to vote on EU laws partially caved in two takes.

French news agency AFP reported that the first part came crashing down around 18.00 CET and another part followed just o...