EU 'lacks vision' on Turkish accession, president says

Turkish President Abdullah Gul has hit out at European politicians, saying they lack a strategic vision for Turkey's membership of the European Union.

Rather than fixating on the present, the EU should assess the future economic, security and energy benefits of the country joining the 27-member bloc, Mr Gul told German newspaper Suedeutsche Zeitung on Saturday (16 October).

Turkey has become increasingly frustrated by the slow pace of its EU accession talks that started in 2005,...