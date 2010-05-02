Croatia likely to miss 2010 target

Croatia is struggling to conclude membership negotiations with the European Union, a process that began almost five years ago.



In a conference in Zagreb (29-30 April), labelled "Croatia on the eve of EU Membership", participants from Croatia and diplomats from the EU agreed Croatia will became the EU's 28th member.

But in the discussions it was clear that serious challenges still have to be overcome. Among the negotiations that still have to be concluded, those on judiciary and fu...