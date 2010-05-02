Ad
euobserver
EU Enlargement Commissioner Štefan Fuele refers to the judiciary chapter as the "chapter of all chapters" (Photo: European Parliament)

Croatia likely to miss 2010 target

by Augustin Palokaj,

Croatia is struggling to conclude membership negotiations with the European Union, a process that began almost five years ago.\n \nIn a conference in Zagreb (29-30 April), labelled "Croatia on the eve of EU Membership", participants from Croatia and diplomats from the EU agreed Croatia will became the EU's 28th member.

But in the discussions it was clear that serious challenges still have to be overcome. Among the negotiations that still have to be concluded, those on judiciary and fu...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Enlargement Commissioner Štefan Fuele refers to the judiciary chapter as the "chapter of all chapters" (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections