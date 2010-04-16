'Haiku Herman' publishes poetry book

Taking a break from redesigning the EU's economic architecture and herding member states toward a unified response to the Greek crisis, EU Council president Herman Van Rompuy has published his first anthology of Japanese-type mini poems.

Known as Haiku, the 17-syllable non-rhyming verses were written in Dutch and have been published with translations into English, German, French and Latin on subjects ranging from birdsong to mating toads and the seasons of the year.

"In the nearby...