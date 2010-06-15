Some are more equal than others among Romania's civil servants

Story updated at 3pm Brussels time on 15 June

Thousands of angry protesters gathered on Tuesday (15 June) outside the parliament building in Bucharest. Inside the building, Prime Minister Emil Boc's conservative government is being subjected to a vote of no confidence backed by the Socialist opposition, which is protesting against new austerity measures that will see salaries in the public sector go down by 25 percent.

Teachers, which had been promised double salaries two years...