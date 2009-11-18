Ad
euobserver
EU leaders will gather in Brussels on Thursday evening to discuss the nominations (Photo: EUobserver)

EU no closer to consensus on names for top jobs

by Honor Mahony,

One day ahead of an EU summit to agree the names for two new posts designed to make the European Union more coherent on the international stage, the nomination process remains in disarray.

The Swedish EU presidency has been trying to whittle down the list to two possible candidates - one each for the president of the European Council and EU foreign policy chief - using exhausting rounds of telephone diplomacy.

But the numerous factors which have to be taken into account when makin...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU leaders will gather in Brussels on Thursday evening to discuss the nominations (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections