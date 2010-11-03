Serbian president on historic visit to Croatia

The Serbian president believes that his historic visit to Croatia on Thursday (4 November) is more than a "symbolic gesture."

Boris Tadic spoke to Croatian daily Jutarnji List on the eve of his trip to Vukovar, the Croatian town that was the site of a massacre during the Balkan wars in the early 1990s.

"My visit to Vukovar is not just a symbolic gesture and a message for the Croatian people," said Mr Tadic. "This is a message to all those living in South East Europe that somethin...