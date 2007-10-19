Car emissions endanger EU climate goals, Greens say

The EU needs more ambitious greenhouse-gas reducing targets if it is to reach its international environment commitments, a new study commissioned by green euro-deputies says.

The study, published Thursday (18 October), takes the different greenhouse gas emission limits supported by the commission, MEPs, the European car industry and the Greens and examines what practical effect they would have.

According to the study, the EU could save 45 million tonnes of CO2 emissions every year...